Payamps retired all three batters he faced in Wednesday's 1-0 win against San Diego to earn the save. He did not record a strikeout.

It's the second save of the season for Payamps but his first since March 31. Abner Uribe appeared to have a decent grip on the closer role but has worked earlier in games recently -- including the eighth inning Wednesday -- opening the door for Payamps to receive another save chance. The pair could split the ninth inning going forward, but the closing situation in Milwaukee hardly seems settled.