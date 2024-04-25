Payamps recorded the save in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Pirates, striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Pirates made things interesting in the ninth, getting the tying and go-ahead runs on base on a pair of Milwaukee errors. However, Payamps got Jared Triolo to fly out before striking out Andrew McCutchen to seal the 3-2 victory, notching his fourth save of the year. The 30-year-old Payamps has three saves in his last four outings as he lowered his ERA to 3.72 with a 0.62 WHIP and 9:1 K:BB through 9.2 innings. After Abner Uribe struggled earlier in the year, Payamps figures to be the Brewers' primary ninth-inning option with Devin Williams (back) expected to be sidelined until the All-Star break.