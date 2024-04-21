Payamps struck out one in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Sunday's 2-0 win at St. Louis.

Payamps rebounded from blowing a save in the series opener by retiring the side in order Sunday on just nine pitches. The right-hander allowed only an inherited runner to score in that outing Friday and has been scored upon in just one of his 10 appearances this season -- though he surrendered four runs in that one outing. Payamps appears to be the current favorite of manager Pat Murphy for the ninth inning, but there's already been significant shifts usage throughout the first few weeks of the campaign with four different relievers collecting saves. Abner Uribe and Trevor Megill also remain in the mix for now.