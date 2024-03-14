Payamps could receive a large share of Milwaukee's save opportunities to begin the season with Devin Williams (back) set to miss the first three months of the year, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Two stress fractures in Williams' back will keep him sidelined until June, opening the door for Payamps to step in as the Brewers' closer. Payamps turned in impressive numbers as a setup man during his first season in Milwaukee, putting up a 2.55 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 70.2 innings while registering three saves and 28 holds. However, he began to fall apart near the end of the season, surrendering seven runs (six earned) over 9.1 frames after Sept. 1. Payamps' struggles have followed him into spring training, making it possible the Brewers decide to split save opportunities between Payamps and promising young flamethrower Abner Uribe.