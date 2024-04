Payamps (1-1) recorded one out and walked one batter Friday. He earned a win over the Cardinals after blowing a save chance.

Payamps entered the ninth inning with two runners on in a 1-0 game. After plunking Ivan Herrera to load the bases, he walked Brendan Donovan to let the tying run score. The Brewers would go on to win in the 10th innings, giving Payamps his first win of 2024. He's now sporting a 4.70 ERA with a 6:1 K:BB through 7.2 innings.