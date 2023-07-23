Payamps tossed a scoreless eighth inning and picked up his fourth win of the season in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Atlanta.

Payamps entered Saturday's contest with the two teams knotted on the scoreboard, and he wound up with the win after the Brewers plated a run in the bottom of the eighth and prevented Atlanta from doing any further scoring. Payamps has been on a major role of late, making 15 straight scoreless appearances and posting a 0.50 whip and 21:2 K:BB in 16.0 innings over that span. He is locked into the setup spot in front of closer Devin Williams.