Payamps (4-2) took the loss in Sunday's 8-6 loss against Atlanta. He allowed two runs on two hits while striking out two over an inning.

Payamps saw his 19-inning scoreless streak end on Matt Olson's two-run homer in the eighth inning Sunday, tagging the right-hander with his second loss of the year. Payamps had pitched to a pristine 0.58 WHIP during his 18-game streak, striking out 22 in that span. He still sports an impressive 2.01 ERA with a 0.89 WHIP and 57:8 K:BB across 49.1 innings this season while serving as Milwaukee's primary set-up option ahead of Devin Williams.