Wiemer was diagnosed with a strained popliteus muscle in his left knee Saturday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wiemer added that the results of his MRI revealed no ligament damage. The 25-year-old outfielder fell awkwardly during Friday's win over the Cubs and landed on the injured list Saturday, though it doesn't seem like he will be in line for a long-term IL stint.