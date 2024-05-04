The Brewers placed Wiemer (knee) on the 10-day IL on Saturday.

Wiemer left Friday's game against the Cubs after his left knee buckled while fielding the ball in the bottom of the eighth inning, and he will undergo an MRI on Saturday, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He was called up to the Brewers on April 14, and he has gone 4-for-23 with two runs since then. With Wiemer moved to the IL, Milwaukee called up Andruw Monasterio from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move.