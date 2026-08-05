Joey Wiemer: Time with Nationals ends

The Nationals released Wiemer on Wednesday.

Wiemer won a spot on the Nationals' Opening Day roster and went 10-for-17 with three extra-base hits and five walks over his first five games, but that ended up being the high-water mark of his season. Following the hot start, Wiemer posted a .635 OPS and struck out at a 41 percent clip over his next 27 games before the Nationals optioned him to Triple-A Rochester on May 19. After Wiemer slashed an abysmal .189/.271/.250 with a 30.7 percent strikeout rate over 166 plate appearances at Syracuse, the Nationals decided that his 40-man roster spot could be put to better use.