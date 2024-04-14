The Brewers recalled Wiemer from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.
The 25-year-old failed to make Milwaukee's Opening Day roster but is being called up Sunday as outfield depth since Christian Yelich (back) is banged up. Wiemer will start in left field Sunday could split playing time there with Blake Perkins field should Yelich end up on the injured list.
More News
-
Brewers' Joey Wiemer: Fails to make Opening Day roster•
-
Brewers' Joey Wiemer: Fine after early removal•
-
Brewers' Joey Wiemer: Leaves game with apparent injury•
-
Brewers' Joey Wiemer: Cracks roster for NL WC Series•
-
Brewers' Joey Wiemer: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Joey Wiemer: Joins lineup Monday•