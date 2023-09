Wiemer (mouth) will start in center field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Marlins.

Wiemer suffered a mouth laceration when he was involved in a collision in the outfield during Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Yankees in 13 innings, but the injury won't be anything that keeps the rookie out as the Brewers begin a four-game set with Miami. Though he's largely served as a late-inning defensive replacement in recent weeks, Wiemer will pick up his first start since Sept. 3 on Monday.