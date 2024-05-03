Wiemer was removed from Friday's game versus the Cubs with an apparent left knee injury, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wiemer's knee buckled on him as he was retrieving Nico Hoerner's single down the left field line in the bottom of the eighth inning. After a brief conversation with the trainer, Wiemer walked off the field gingerly. The Brewers should have more on his condition after the game.