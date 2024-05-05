Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Sunday that Wiemer (knee) is expected to be sidelined for 2-to-3 weeks, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Milwaukee placed Wiemer on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained popliteus muscle in his left knee, an injury he suffered in Friday's win over the Cubs. While Wiemer will be sidelined for beyond the minimum 10 days, he won't require surgery and will be able to treat the injury with rest and rehab. Once he completes his rehab assignment and is activated from the IL, Wiemer could be optioned to Triple-A Nashville, depending on the overall health of the Milwaukee outfield.