The Brewers optioned Wiemer to Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.
The Brewers are loaded with outfielders even with Sal Frelick slated to spend some time in the infield, and Wiemer ultimately wasn't able to make the team. Wiemer will be given regular at-bats with Nashville.
