Wiemer was not injured during Thursday's Cactus League game against the White Sox despite leaving the game early, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wiemer was shaken up a bit on a play near the outfield wall in the third inning and walked into the Brewers' clubhouse with a trainer after striking out in the top of the fourth, but his removal doesn't appear to have been injury-related. Wiemer was scheduled to make an early exit from the game anyway in order to travel to Las Vegas for Milwaukee's upcoming exhibition game against the Athletics. The 25-year-old outfielder has struggled to get going at the plate this spring, managing just four hits in 23 at-bats while striking out nine times.