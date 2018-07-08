Brewers' Keon Broxton: Losing out on playing time
Broxton is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves.
Broxton has appeared in each of the Brewers' last 11 games, but his playing time looks to be on the downswing with Lorenzo Cain (groin) activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday. The return earlier in the week of Christian Yelich from a five-game absence had already pushed Broxton out of a starting role, but Broxton's opportunities as a late-inning defensive replacement may now fall by the wayside as well, given Cain's aptitude in the field.
More News
-
Brewers' Keon Broxton: Gets third straight start•
-
Brewers' Keon Broxton: Explodes for two homers against Reds•
-
Brewers' Keon Broxton: Fills in for injured Yelich•
-
Brewers' Keon Broxton: Called up by Brewers•
-
Brewers' Keon Broxton: More success with Triple-A Colorado Springs•
-
Brewers' Keon Broxton: Sent down to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start