Broxton is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves.

Broxton has appeared in each of the Brewers' last 11 games, but his playing time looks to be on the downswing with Lorenzo Cain (groin) activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday. The return earlier in the week of Christian Yelich from a five-game absence had already pushed Broxton out of a starting role, but Broxton's opportunities as a late-inning defensive replacement may now fall by the wayside as well, given Cain's aptitude in the field.