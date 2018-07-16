Hiura struck out in both of his plate appearances in Sunday's Futures Game.

Hiura went down swinging in the second inning against the Athletics' top pitching prospect, Jesus Luzardo, and was put away on four pitches from the Twins' Lewis Thorpe in the fourth inning. Though he didn't make much of an impression Sunday, the weekend wasn't a total wash for Hiura, who delivered his first four-hit game for Double-A Biloxi on Saturday.