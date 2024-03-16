Hiura went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays and is now batting .304 this spring with a 1.042 OPS.

Hiura has two home runs and nine RBI across 15 spring contests to go along with the strong batting average and OPS, making him a pleasant offensive surprise to this point. The veteran is pushing for an Opening Day utility role, and with his impressive play so far in camp, he's making a compelling case. However, Hiura's fantasy value is limited if he's mostly a bench player this season.