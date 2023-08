Hiura went 23-for-69 (.333) with six home runs, three doubles, 22 RBI and a 4:19 BB:K over his last 18 games with Triple-A Nashville.

Hiura has spent the entire season at the Triple-A level, but he is doing all he can to earn another trip to the big leagues. The Brewers have been hesitant to call him up because that would require opening a spot on the 40-man roster, but with the end of the campaign drawing closer they may change course at some point.