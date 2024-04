The Brewers designated Herget for assignment Sunday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The right-hander had his contact selected by Milwaukee last week but was quickly optioned to Triple-A Nashville, and he's now been removed from the 40-man roster. Herget didn't make an appearance with the Brewers and posted a 5.18 ERA across 24.1 relief innings for the Reds last year.