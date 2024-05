The Brewers selected Herget's contract from Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

Right-hander Janson Junk was optioned to Nashville to open up a spot on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for Herget. The 33-year-old right-hander made 10 appearances for Nashville prior to his call-up, delivering a 3.46 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 13 innings.