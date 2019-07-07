Pina is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Pina will be on the bench for the fifth straight contest and for the 10th time in 12 games while Yasmani Grandal continues to dominate the playing time behind the dish. Though Pina brings most of his value to the Brewers on the defensive end, the lack of steady action seems to have made him more unproductive than usual at the plate. Pina is batting just .167/.278/.346 across 90 plate appearances this season.