Pina (wrist), who's currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas, isn't expected to be activated until he's able to catch a full nine innings on back-to-back days, the team's official site reports.

Pina logged his second game with the Aviators on Wednesday and was in for its entirety, albeit at designated hitter. The veteran put in five innings behind the dish in his debut with Las Vegas on Tuesday, but as manager Mark Kotsay emphasized Wednesday, the requirement of having Pina prove he can put in full games there on consecutive days stems from a desire to ensure he has no restrictions once activated.