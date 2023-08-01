Oakland reinstated Pina (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Monday and designated him for assignment.

Pina has healed up from the bruised left wrist that sent him to the IL on July 14 and recently wrapped up a six-game rehab assignment, but the Athletics no longer had room for the veteran on the big-league roster with top prospect Tyler Soderstrom having since joined Shea Langeliers as the team's second catcher. The 36-year-old may appeal to teams seeking an experienced, defensive-savvy catcher with a bit of pop, though his $4.5 million salary for 2023 might be too rich for a No. 2 backstop. However, if Pina goes unclaimed off waivers and elects free agency, he could have a larger pool of suitors who would be willing to bring him aboard at a more team-friendly rate.