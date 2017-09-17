Brewers' Neil Walker: Out of lineup Sunday
Walker is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Walker played hero during Friday's win over the Marlins, slugging a grand slam in the eighth inning of that contest. Despite his recent success, he'll open the game on the bench for the second consecutive day as the Brewers are facing off against Marlins southpaw Dillon Peters. Hernan Perez will again draw the start at second base and bat leadoff in his stead.
