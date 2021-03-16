The Brewers optioned Bickford to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.

Bickford's demotion clears room on the 26-man roster for infielder Travis Shaw, who was informed Tuesday that he would join Milwaukee for Opening Day. A 2015 first-round pick of the Giants, Bickford got the chance to make his big-league debut with Milwaukee last September, giving up four runs in his lone inning of relief work.

