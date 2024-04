Bickford signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Tuesday, Conor Foley of YES Network reports.

The right-hander was let go by the Mets just ahead of Opening Day but will stick around the tri-state area as he reports to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Bickford made 61 appearances between the Dodgers and Mets last season and had a 4.95 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 76:39 K:BB over 67.1 innings.