Bickford will make $900,000 in 2024 after winning his arbitration hearing against the Mets on Tuesday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Bickford walks away with an extra $85,000 compared to the Mets' offer and a $160,000 salary increase from last year. The 28-year-old righty logged a 4.95 ERA and 1.46 WHIP through 67.1 frames between the Dodgers and Mets in 2023, and he will likely be limited to low-leverage situations to begin the new season.