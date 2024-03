The Mets designated Bickford for assignment Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Bickford will lose his spot on the Mets' 40-man roster in order to make space for J.D. Martinez, who officially signed with the team on Saturday. Bickford gave up three earned runs over 4.2 innings during spring training and turned in a 4.95 ERA through 67.1 frames last season. He could receive attention on the waiver wire, but the 28-year-old reliever would almost certainly be limited to low-leverage work.