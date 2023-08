Bickford (3-4) gave up a hit and struck out three over 1.1 scoreless relief innings Monday to pick up the win in a 10-4 victory over Atlanta.

Starter David Peterson failed to last five innings, and Bickford took over from the southpaw with the Mets already ahead 7-4 to get credit for the win. It's his first win in 10 appearances since joining New York at the beginning of August, but his 8.38 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB through 9.2 innings for his new team will keep him in a low-leverage role.