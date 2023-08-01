The Mets acquired Bickford and Adam Kolarek from the Dodgers on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Bickford was designated for assignment by Los Angeles on Saturday. The 28-year-old right-hander carries a 5.14 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 48:26 K:BB through 42 innings of relief this season at the major-league level.