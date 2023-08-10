Bickford earned a save against the Cubs on Wednesday, issuing one walk and striking out two batters over a scoreless inning.

Adam Ottavino got the call from the bullpen with the Mets up 4-2 heading into the ninth inning, but he allowed a solo home run followed by a single and a walk before being pulled without retiring any batters. Bickford came to the rescue, striking out a pair and preventing the tying run from crossing the plate. As a result, he earned the second save of his career and first since joining New York in a deadline deal. The Mets' closer role is unsettled with David Robertson recently being dealt to Miami, so it's not out of the question that Bickford could get additional ninth-inning opportunities down the line.