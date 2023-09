Tellez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Pirates.

Tellez hasn't been given a ton of playing time since he returned from the injured list last month, with this marking his fifth straight game on the bench. He did receive a couple pinch-hitting opportunities over that span, but Tellez is looking at a secondary down the stretch. Christian Yelich is getting a start in the designated hitter spot Wednesday, with Tyrone Taylor covering left field.