Brewers' Taylor Williams: Back from injury
Williams (elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.
Williams missed just slightly more than the minimum with right elbow soreness. Prior to the injury, he had a 4.22 ERA in 42.2 innings of relief.
