Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Suffers ankle injury Tuesday
Saladino exited Tuesday's game against the Cardinals with an apparent left ankle injury, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Saladino rolled his left ankle on a force play at second base to end the top of the third inning and was unable to leave the field under his own power. The 28-year-old has made four straight starts at shortstop with the demotion of the struggling Orlando Arcia last week, and seemed poised to retain the primary role for the near future given his .311/.340/.578 slash line in 45 at-bats this year. The initial look and reaction to the injury doesn't appear optimistic, but the severity currently remains unclear.
More News
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Plates two runs Saturday•
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Swats another homer Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Blasts solo home run•
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Productive in first start with Brewers•
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Called up from Colorado Springs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...