Saladino exited Tuesday's game against the Cardinals with an apparent left ankle injury, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Saladino rolled his left ankle on a force play at second base to end the top of the third inning and was unable to leave the field under his own power. The 28-year-old has made four straight starts at shortstop with the demotion of the struggling Orlando Arcia last week, and seemed poised to retain the primary role for the near future given his .311/.340/.578 slash line in 45 at-bats this year. The initial look and reaction to the injury doesn't appear optimistic, but the severity currently remains unclear.