The Brewers designated Miller for assignment Saturday.

Miller gave up one run on a hit and two walks over two-thirds of an inning Friday, and now he'll be pushed off the 40-man roster after accumulating a 5.79 ERA and 1.29 WHIP through 9.1 innings in the majors. Miller's minor-league numbers (3.86 ERA, 1.47 WHIP) make it possible he's claimed by another team off waivers, but his ceiling remains as an MLB depth piece.