Miller signed a minor-league contract Friday with the Mariners, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Miller elected to become a free agent in October after being pushed off the Dodgers' 40-man roster. The 28-year-old right-hander has mostly struggled in his time at the major-league level, but he posted a decent 3.50 ERA and 50:15 K:BB over 43.2 innings this past season in Triple-A.