The Mariners selected Miller's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Miller will provide some bullpen protection with Cody Bolton (medical issue) and Collin Snyder (knee) out. He holds a career 6.97 ERA over 16 appearances at the big-league level.
