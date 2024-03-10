Miller, who has yet to allow an earned run through three Cactus League appearances, has drawn praise from manager Scott Servais for his mechanics and performance, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Miller was most recently on the mound Friday against the Cubs, firing two perfect innings during which he recorded a strikeout. The 28-year-old posted a 1-0 record, 4.70 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 10 appearances for the Mets, Dodgers and Brewers in 2023, and he's working with a four-pitch arsenal that features a fastball and slider the Mariners particularly like. Miller could break camp as a multi-inning relief option if he continues impressing, and Servais notes the right-hander compares favorably in certainly ways to a recent effective Mariners late-inning option. "I really liked what I saw out of Miller." Servais said. "He has a lot of release point characteristics, pitch characteristics that Paul Sewald had as far as how he does it."