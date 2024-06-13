Miller (1-0) tossed 1.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts to earn the win in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over the Rays.

Miller came over to Chicago via a trade from Seattle on May 13, and while he's been effective across nine appearances with the Cubs, this was his first win with his new team. The righty now has a 2.01 ERA for the season, which includes a stellar 0.84 ERA over 10.2 innings with Chicago. Miller has limited fantasy upside as a middle reliever, though he's been excellent in his role.