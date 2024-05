Miller was traded from the Mariners to the Cubs on Monday in exchange for Jake Slaughter, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Miller was designated for assignment three days ago by the Mariners, and he'll now pack his bags for Chicago following Monday's transaction. He's surrendered four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out 12 over 11.2 innings so far this season as a reliever and will immediately join the big-league club, per Passan.