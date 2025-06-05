The Cubs reinstated Miller (hip) from the 60-day injured list Thursday and designated him for assignment, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Miller has been on the injured list all season due to a left hip impingement. He began a rehab assignment in the minors April 15 and has since posted a 2.77 ERA and 1.69 WHIP across 13 innings at Triple-A Iowa. Despite his strong performance in the minors, the Cubs will push the 29-year-old off their 40-man roster and expose him to the other 29 clubs. Miller finished last season with a dominant 2.32 ERA and 0.81 WHIP across 62 innings between Chicago and Seattle, so it's likely he attracts plenty of interest on the waiver wire.