Caratini went 0-for-5 with two RBI in Friday's extra-inning victory over the Reds.

Caratini was held without a hit, but he did record multiple RBI in a game for the second time this season. Caratini has not made much contact of late, picking up just three hits over his last 37 at-bats, but he has gotten a fair share of opportunities, starting eight of Milwaukee's last 18 games. Starting catcher William Contreras opened the other 10 games behind the plate and also served as the designated hitter three times over that span.