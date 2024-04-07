Miley (shoulder) covered three innings in his rehab start Friday for Triple-A Nashville, striking out three while allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks.

Though Miley tossed 55 pitches (30 strikes) in the rehab outing and isn't yet fully stretched out for a traditional starter's role, he's nonetheless expected to return from the 15-day injured list to make his next start for the Brewers, according to MLB.com. He tentatively lines up to take the hill Wednesday in Cincinnati as part of what's expected to be a six-man rotation while Milwaukee is in the midst of a stretch of 13 games in as many days.