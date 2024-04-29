Miley (elbow) is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery May 7 in Cincinnati, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Brewers first relayed Friday that Miley would require the season-ending surgery after an MRI revealed a torn UCL in his left arm, but the 37-year-old looks set to wait for the inflammation in his elbow to subside over the next two weeks before he goes under the knife. His contract with the Brewers contains a $12 million mutual option for 2025, so expect Milwaukee to decline its side of the option this offseason with the likelihood that Miley's recovery will extend into at least the first few months of next season.