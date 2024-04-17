Miley (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits with two walks over three innings against San Diego. He struck out two.

Miley was struck in the leg by a Manny Machado comebacker during the first inning and was met on the mound by the Brewers training staff twice following the incident. However, he remained in the game and finished out three full innings on 66 pitches. All four runs scored during Miley's outing came during the first frame, highlighted by a three-run home run by Ha-Seong Kim. While Miley is currently projected for a Monday start at Pittsburgh, fantasy managers should monitor Miley's health in the coming days.