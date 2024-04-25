Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Wednesday that an MRI on Miley's left elbow was inconclusive, prompting the Brewers to send the left-hander to Cincinnati for an in-person arthogram, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Miley was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday due to left elbow inflammation, but the Brewers apparently still have some concern that the southpaw may be dealing with some ligament damage. The arthogram should offer more clarity on the matter, while also helping the Brewers in deciding a treatment plan for Miley's injury. Tobias Myers was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Monday and ended up taking Miley's spot in the rotation Tuesday in Pittsburgh.