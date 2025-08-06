Reds manager Terry Francona said Wednesday that Miley (forearm) will face hitters Friday, Casey Drottar of MLB.com reports.

It will be the first time Miley has faced live hitters since he went down with a left flexor strain in late June. Miley will be eligible for activation from the 60-day injured list Aug. 16, and he could be ready to return then or shortly after. That said, there's no guarantee the Reds will have a role available for Miley at that time.