Miley (forearm) visited Dr. Timothy Kremchek on Monday and is still trying to determine his next move, MLB.com reports.

Miley was pulled from a rehab assignment after experiencing soreness during a start last Friday. That the left-hander is pondering his next move suggests the doctor offered multiple go-forward scenarios and that the soreness may not be normal. Reds manager Terry Francona said the team will "support whatever he does." This implies that Miley will not be a fantasy factor over the final weeks of the regular season.